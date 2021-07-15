How the largest law firms cultivate some areas of law

Participation in legislative activities dominates socially beneficial activities of the largest law firms in Slovakia.

One of ways law offices help is support to various non-governmental organisations, for example Doctors without Borders (in the picture). (Source: TASR)

firms can help communities or society as a whole, and not just through their pro bono activities when representing or advising individuals or organisations free of charge. Many offices are active in other socially beneficial activities, not linked with a specific client but still perceived as important by lawyers, for instance because they enhance the quality of the legal environment.

For the first time, the Sme daily and The Slovak Spectator compiled an overview of the socially beneficial activities of the largest law firms in Slovakia.

The overview was created on the basis of a survey in which 36 of 49 offices with an annual turnover of more than €1 million for the last known accounting period filled out questionnaires. Fifteen of them reported that they have been carrying out socially beneficial activities.

Focusing on a particular legislative area

15. Jul 2021 at 7:00 | Adam Valček