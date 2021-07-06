Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Artificial intelligence helps lawyers sort documents and protect sensitive data

Most innovations praised by the largest offices in Slovakia concern document processing. Technologies significantly save time.

NGL Symbio is a network of independent law firms, which helps to exchange know-how.NGL Symbio is a network of independent law firms, which helps to exchange know-how. (Source: Jana Liptáková)

Law firms in Slovakia innovate the processes they follow to provide legal services. At the same time, individual innovations correspond to world trends and predictions. Several offices have implemented tools that involve artificial intelligence (AI).

“I think that the next two years might be a turning point for AI adoption,” Mori Kabiri, founder and CEO at Counself, a company providing software and technology solutions to law firms, wrote for Forbes magazine in April. “AI algorithms are not here to replace lawyers but to equip them with the tools to automate daily repetitive tasks so that they can focus more on specialised tasks that require their creativity and intelligence.”

Will the time saving rate decide?

The automation in order to prevent errors, increase data security and relieve lawyers from routine work is the essence of several innovations that law firms operating in Slovakia reported to be using in the survey by the Sme daily and The Slovak Spectator.

For example, the CMS Slovakia law firm uses the KIRA tool powered by machine learning technology. It can analyse and control English and German commercial and M&A contract provisions. Both languages are commonly used in the Slovak legal environment.

6. Jul 2021 at 7:00  | Adam Valček

More of topic: Largest law firms in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

