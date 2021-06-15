Slovaks plan summer holidays but they still fear travelling abroad

Most people are ready to travel to Croatia this summer (10 percent) but this share is still significantly less than before the pandemic.

More than 60 percent of Slovaks plan to take a summer holiday this summer. They want to return to European beaches, but pandemic-related fears are still preventing some of them from travelling abroad. As a result, most will opt for a domestic holiday in Slovakia.

These are the main findings of a poll conducted by the Go4insight agency at the turn of May and June 2021 on 1,000 respondents.

Fears of travelling abroad

Despite the fact that the pandemic has been significantly milder in Europe in recent weeks, many Slovak inhabitants still fear travelling abroad. Slovak inhabitants perceive strongly that several travellers brought Covid into the country after enjoying vacations abroad.

More than one-quarter of the population (28 percent) has significant worries about going abroad for holidays. 42 percent of the Slovak population is fearful and 30 percent is not scared about travelling abroad in the summer.

15. Jun 2021 at 11:42 | Compiled by Spectator staff