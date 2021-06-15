Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovak team surprised to beat favoured Poland in the first match

Leader of the Slovak football representation put on a world class performance.

Slovak teamSlovak team (Source: TASR)

Though the country was not among favourites, Slovakia managed to win its first match at the at the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship against Poland, beating Poland 2:1.

The victory came as a surprise to the football community.

“It was the best performance by Slovaks in recent times,” the Sportnet online magazine reported. “Definitely the best under the leadership of coach Štefan Tarkovič.”

The team demonstrated its character, as the reporters wrote.

“We cannot describe what we are experiencing – it is a fantasy,” said team captain Marek Hamšík after the match, as quoted by Sportnet. “Nobody expected it. We went for victory. (…) Entering the European Championship like this is amazing.”

Slovak team plays Euro 2020, but they are not among favourites Read more 

The best player of the match was Milan Škriniar, evidenced as the right leader for this internationally competitive team. The SofaScore website gave him the best grade among all players in the match: 8.2. Škriniar decided the match after scoring Slovakia's second goal.

“My goal was a bonus, I want to especially be the leader in the back, where I want to help as much as possible,” he said, as quoted by Sportnet. “Of course, I also believe that I will add some more goals in the national team..”

The Slovaks will play their second match on June 18 against Sweden.

15. Jun 2021 at 18:04  | Compiled by Spectator staff

More of topic: Football

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Marian Kočner

Kuciak murder trial goes back to court. Supreme Court accepted the prosecutor’s appeal

The Specialised Criminal Court will deal with the case again and consider newly-proposed evidence.


4 h

News digest: Supreme Court reverses Kočner's acquittal in the Kuciak murder case

Marian Kočner and Alena Zsuzsová to be tried again. Man killed by bear. New embassy established in Slovakia.


3 h
l-r: Croatian President Zoran Milanović, Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová and Polish President Andrzej Duda

Not only recovery, but also deep and structural changes are necessary after pandemic

See some of the remarks by participants on the first day of the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum 2021.


3 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)