Parched? Sommelier proposes four remarkable Slovak wines

Experienced sommelier Rastislav Šuták on the future of wine-making, cheap wine, and what wines to drink this summer.

Although Slovakia has only 8,500 cultivated hectares of vineyards, winegrowers can make remarkable wines from them. However, due to high input costs, they are only very slowly switching to more environmentally friendly grape growing.

"The quality of wine reflects the quality of a vineyard itself," said experienced sommelier Rastislav Šuták.

Did the pandemic affect the lives of winemakers and the wine business?

Yes. Almost everything has changed. The perception of wine has shifted from personal to online. People were forced to buy wine on the internet.

Wine is a specific product that will be very difficult to sell as a dowel or goods, the parametres of which you can find on a website and choose what suits you accordingly. This is not possible with wine. There is lack of a personal approach, the possibility of tasting and the like.

17. Jun 2021 at 12:45 | Viktor Kiššimon