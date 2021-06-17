Fire in the main Košice hospital forced evacuation of patients and staff

60 patients, including some on lung ventilation, have been evacuated.

Font size: A - | A +

The largest hospital in Košice evacuated dozens of patients, including some on lung ventilation, when a fire broke out in its emergency room building.

The fire broke out in the Louis Pasteur University Hospital in Košice around 15:00 on Thursday, June 17, but the cause was still unknown more than two hours later. People were running from the building while firefighters evacuated patients and staff, the Korzár daily reported.

"The preliminary information suggests the fire broke out at the septic department of the trauma surgery clinic," the hospital spokesperson Monika Krišková said, as quoted by Korzár. "It was a larger fire, but the lives and health of people were not threatened."

The hospital preventively evacuated 60 patients from the trauma surgery clinic, the anesthesiology and intensive care department, and transported them to nearby hospitals. No injuries were reported among patients or staff, according to preliminary information.

"The fire broke out on the first floor and one room caught alight," the firefighters reported, adding that they localised and extinguished the fire momentarily, but the whole floor is full of smoke and is unsuitable for use.

Four of the 60 evacuated patients were connected to artificial lung ventilation.

PM Eduard Heger (OLaNO), who is on a planned work trip to eastern Slovakia, made it to the Košice hospital after the fire.

17. Jun 2021 at 18:01 | Compiled by Spectator staff