Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The cooperation of NATO allies will be ever more crucial in this new environment

The participants in one of the final debates at the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum 2021 reflected on the recent NATO Summit in Brussels.

A screenshot from the Globsec 2021 discussion about NATO.A screenshot from the Globsec 2021 discussion about NATO. (Source: Globsec)

Not only the pandemic but also other factors contribute to the changing world.

Great power competition between the West, China, and Russia is intensifying while new threats emerge. In such an environment, the cooperation of NATO allies will be ever more crucial, participants in one of the final panel discussions held at the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum 2021 on June 17 agreed.

They reflected on the recent NATO Summit in Brussels that reassured of the standing NATO values and of the commitment of the Allies, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) said.

“The increasingly unpredictable security environment creates challenges that cannot be faced separately,” Naď said at the debate, as quoted by the TASR newswire, adding it is everyone's task to strengthen the common resilience and readiness to protect the collective safety of our people.

He also stressed that Slovakia is ready to continue fulfilling its commitments within NATO, including those related to international crisis management.

Innovations important

The participants in the panel discussion also pondered military capability and the capacity to act, as well as cybersecurity and the situation in the world. Another important topic was innovations and talents.

As NATO introduces its first Innovation Accelerator, Canada can provide valuable experience with public-private sector cooperation on the development of technologies. Minister of National Defence of Canada Harjit Singh Sajjan, who attended the debate via a video call, stressed talent is central.

NATO and nation-states should utilise the quality and diversity of talent they have available. They should equally think about efficient and effective procurement for all their activities.

Nevertheless, the western international community also faces the threat of erosion of public trust in both national and international institutions. NATO, the UN, nation-states, and civil society all play a crucial role in strengthening the confidence of the people they represent and protect, the participants said.

18. Jun 2021 at 8:42  | Compiled by Spectator staff

More of topic: Bratislava

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Law change makes cannabidiol legal

CBD allowed in cosmetics, but off the menu for food products.


3 h
Tens of thousands of fans attended the match between Hungary and Portugal in Budapest.

Delta variant to shake up Slovak summer. Football match in Budapest may have been a critical moment

The government is set to toughen up the conditions for entering the country even from EU member states. The decision will be made next week.


16 h
OĽaNO MP Anna Záborská

Slovak lawmakers to the EP: Sexual and reproductive health is our affair

The parliament passed a resolution that slams an EP report on sexual and reproductive health and rights in the EU.


22 h

Fire in the main Košice hospital forced evacuation of patients and staff

60 patients, including some on lung ventilation, have been evacuated.


19 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)