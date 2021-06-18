Law change makes cannabidiol legal

CBD allowed in cosmetics, but off the menu for food products.

Until May this year, Slovakia was the last country in the EU that categorised cannabidiol (CBD) as a psychotropic substance, making it illegal.

CBD is one of the dozens of active ingredients found in the cannabis plant (Cannabis sativa). Unlike tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), which is also found in the plant, it has no demonstrable psychoactive effects.

For the last six weeks, people have been allowed to buy certain products containing CBD – a change which has benefitted certain retailers.

Under the new legislation, CBD can now be used in cosmetics and many Slovak companies swiftly introduced new products as soon as the legislation changed.

18. Jun 2021 at 9:15 | Nina Hrabovská Francelová