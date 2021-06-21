Extremely hot weather continues, storms expected

Hydrometeorologists have issued several warnings for the coming days.

The extremely hot weather in Slovakia continues. Temperatures neared 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday, June 20.

The highest temperature was recorded in the westernmost districts, reaching 34.6 degrees Celsius in Senica, the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) reported.

The hot weather will continue in the coming days. SHMÚ has issued a second-level warning against high temperatures for southwestern districts for Monday, June 21, between 13:00 and 18:00, and a first-level warning for most other districts, except for the northern ones. The hot weather may be accompanied by storms. A first-level warning against storms, in effect from 13:00 to 22:00, has been issued for all of western Slovakia and most districts in central Slovakia.

For now, a first-level warning against high temperatures has been issued for western Slovakia and the southern districts of central and eastern Slovakia for Tuesday, June 22, between 13:00 and 18:00.

As for Wednesday, June 23, SHMÚ issued a second-level warning, in place from 13:00 to 18:00, against high temperatures for several southern districts and a first-level warning for the rest of Slovakia, apart from the northern districts of central and eastern Slovakia.

Weather warnings for June 21-23, 2021. (Source: SHMÚ)

21. Jun 2021 at 10:57 | Compiled by Spectator staff