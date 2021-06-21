Fico grows in popularity, Matovič and Remišová see their support drop

On the other hand, the public's trust in Robert Fico of Smer is rising, according to a recent Focus poll.

Two coalition leaders have seen a significant drop in the public's level of trust in them in the past few months.

Za Ľudí chair and Investments Minister Veronika Remišová has seen the highest drop in trust compared with the previous poll. While back in April, 26 percent of people trusted her, in June it was only 19 percent. The result reflects the current situation in her party. Some members are critical of her actions and call for change in the top position.

The public's trust in Finance Minister Igor Matovič of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) continues to fall. He hit a new low in June, when only 13 percent of people said they trust him, down 2 percentage points compared with the previous survey.

This stems from a poll carried out by the Focus agency for the Na Telo political talk show broadcast by TV Markíza between June 2 and 9 on 1,011 respondents.

Fico rising

The most trusted politician in Slovakia remains President Zuzana Čaputová, though the public's trust in her is falling slightly. Back in January, 64 percent of respondents said they trust her, but in June, only 54 percent expressed the same opinion. Still, she remains the only politician who is trusted more than distrusted (45 percent said they do not trust her).

She is followed by Hlas chair and ex-PM Peter Pellegrini with 44 percent of respondents (54 percent distrust) and Economy Minister Richard Sulík of Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) with 34 percent (65 percent distrust). The public's trust in the latter rose by 7 percent compared with the previous poll.

Among the five most popular politicians are Sme Rodina chair and Speaker of Parliament Boris Kollár with 31 percent (68 percent distrust) and PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) with 29 percent (69 percent distrust).

The sixth-most trusted politician is Robert Fico of Smer with 25 percent, who has been rising in the past few trustworthiness polls. After the 2020 general election, the public's trust in him oscillated around 19-20 percent, the Sme daily noted.

Matovič most distrustful

While Matovič enjoys the lowest trust among respondents, he leads the ranking of the most distrustful politicians with 87 percent.

The second-most distrustful politician is Marian Kotleba, chair of the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), with 82 percent, followed by Remišová with 79 percent.

21. Jun 2021 at 11:05 | Compiled by Spectator staff