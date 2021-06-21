Items in shopping cart: View
Lack of semiconductors stops production lines of another carmaker

Production in Trnava will be suspended on Monday and Tuesday.

Trnava-based carmaker Stellantis will be forced to stop its production lines due to the lack of semiconductor components.

The suspended production is scheduled for Monday (June 21) and Tuesday (June 22), the SITA newswire reported.

The lack of semiconductor components forced Stellantis to suspend its production in late May too.

Moreover, it is already the second carmaker that has recently announced its plans to stop its production lines at the beginning of this week. Bratislava-based Volkswagen Slovakia announced that it will suspend its production of SUV vehicles on Monday and Tuesday as well. The manufacturing of small city vehicles should not be affected.

21. Jun 2021 at 11:07  | Compiled by Spectator staff

