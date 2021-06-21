EC approves Slovakia’s recovery plan

EC President Ursula von der Leyen said the plan meets criteria and is also ambitious.

EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Slovak PM Eduard Heger during a press conference in Bratislava when announcing that EC approved the Slovak recovery plan. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia’s recovery plan has received the green light from the European Commission.

EC President Ursula von der Leyen, who visited Bratislava on June 21, appreciated the fact that Slovakia was among the first countries to submit the plans and emphasised a great collaboration with the country.

She also said that the plans meet the criteria set by the Council of the EU, which needs to give its final approval to the plan, and also is ambitious.

“It’s an important milestone in Slovakia’s history,” said PM Eduard Heger. “Our future depends to a great extent on the recovery plan.”

Slovakia should receive altogether €6.3 billion to be spent on investments and reforms. The main priorities are education, health care, environment, innovations, digitalisation, infrastructure and effective public administration.

Important task still lying ahead

The EC focused in its analysis on whether the investments and reforms support green and digital transformation, contribute to efficient solutions to challenges identified by the European semester, and support growth, job creation, and economic and social resilience, the SITA newswire reported.

Heger stressed that despite the approval, Slovakia still has a difficult task lying ahead: the implementation of the planned reforms and investments. In this respect, he stressed the need for political cooperation and called on all relevant subjects to join forces.

Von der Leyen added that the recovery plan should help shape Europe for the future decades, as reported by SITA.

21. Jun 2021 at 17:44 | Compiled by Spectator staff