Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

EC approves Slovakia’s recovery plan

EC President Ursula von der Leyen said the plan meets criteria and is also ambitious.

EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Slovak PM Eduard Heger during a press conference in Bratislava when announcing that EC approved the Slovak recovery plan.EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Slovak PM Eduard Heger during a press conference in Bratislava when announcing that EC approved the Slovak recovery plan. (Source: TASR)

Slovakia’s recovery plan has received the green light from the European Commission.

EC President Ursula von der Leyen, who visited Bratislava on June 21, appreciated the fact that Slovakia was among the first countries to submit the plans and emphasised a great collaboration with the country.

Slovakia's recovery plan will be a storm of reform or a wasted opportunity Read more 

She also said that the plans meet the criteria set by the Council of the EU, which needs to give its final approval to the plan, and also is ambitious.

“It’s an important milestone in Slovakia’s history,” said PM Eduard Heger. “Our future depends to a great extent on the recovery plan.”

Slovakia should receive altogether €6.3 billion to be spent on investments and reforms. The main priorities are education, health care, environment, innovations, digitalisation, infrastructure and effective public administration.

Important task still lying ahead

The EC focused in its analysis on whether the investments and reforms support green and digital transformation, contribute to efficient solutions to challenges identified by the European semester, and support growth, job creation, and economic and social resilience, the SITA newswire reported.

Slovakia's recovery plan is ready to be sent to Brussels Read more 

Heger stressed that despite the approval, Slovakia still has a difficult task lying ahead: the implementation of the planned reforms and investments. In this respect, he stressed the need for political cooperation and called on all relevant subjects to join forces.

Von der Leyen added that the recovery plan should help shape Europe for the future decades, as reported by SITA.

21. Jun 2021 at 17:44  | Compiled by Spectator staff

More of topic: Next Generation EU

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Delta variant changes conditions for travelling

Vaccinated people will enjoy more freedoms when crossing borders. Registration for Johnson&Johnson vaccine launched. Slovakia’s recovery plan approved.


7 h
Marian Kočner in Supreme Court during the appellate proceeding in the Kuciak murder trial.

A retrial of the Kuciak case could sway people’s trust in the justice system

Slovakia breathes a collective sigh of relief as Kočner is stripped of his not-guilty verdict – for now.


11 h
Illustrative stock photo

Extremely hot weather continues, storms expected

Hydrometeorologists have issued several warnings for the coming days.


14 h
Igor Matovič (l) and Veronika Remišová (r)

Fico grows in popularity, Matovič and Remišová see their support drop

On the other hand, the public's trust in Robert Fico of Smer is rising, according to a recent Focus poll.


14 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)