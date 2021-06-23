Several antigen testing sites will close in the summer. But tests will still be needed

The testing sites might be kept in hospitals, policlinics and similar medical facilities.

Though the requirement to have a negative antigen test was dropped from the list of conditions when going to work or entering fitness centres, swimming pools or museums in districts with better epidemiological situation, there are still some places where you need it. This includes mass events, including weddings and parties, sports events and visits to some nursing homes.

Yet, contracts with many mobile testing sites expire at the end of June, meaning that there will be only several dozen sites left for the summer, the Sme daily reported.

“The current number will be reduced,” said Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO) nominee in late May, as quoted by Sme. He expects the final number to be around 200.

Currently, there are more than 500 such sites, which is already less than during the peak of the second pandemic wave when there were more than 800 mobile testing sites. Although there are not millions of people being tested every week, the sites still conduct more than 400,000 tests on a weekly basis, Sme pointed out.

Costs exceeding millions

23. Jun 2021 at 11:48 | Compiled by Spectator staff