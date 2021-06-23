Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Several antigen testing sites will close in the summer. But tests will still be needed

The testing sites might be kept in hospitals, policlinics and similar medical facilities.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Though the requirement to have a negative antigen test was dropped from the list of conditions when going to work or entering fitness centres, swimming pools or museums in districts with better epidemiological situation, there are still some places where you need it. This includes mass events, including weddings and parties, sports events and visits to some nursing homes.

Yet, contracts with many mobile testing sites expire at the end of June, meaning that there will be only several dozen sites left for the summer, the Sme daily reported.

“The current number will be reduced,” said Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO) nominee in late May, as quoted by Sme. He expects the final number to be around 200.

Currently, there are more than 500 such sites, which is already less than during the peak of the second pandemic wave when there were more than 800 mobile testing sites. Although there are not millions of people being tested every week, the sites still conduct more than 400,000 tests on a weekly basis, Sme pointed out.

Costs exceeding millions

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

23. Jun 2021 at 11:48  | Compiled by Spectator staff

More of topic: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

First Delta variant confirmed in Slovakia

The labs confirmed the strain in a positive sample from a person who returned from Russia.


5 h
Items offered within the City Bazaar held last October.

Bratislavans can bring still usable items they no longer need to the City Bazaar

Bratislava and municipal waste collection company organising a collection to help households get rid of unused items and simultaneously raise money for a reuse centre.


23 h

News digest: Central bank calling vaccination pace more important than that of GDP growth

Police announced strict border checks for tomorrow. Ministry analysts revised their GDP growth prognosis. Employees of U.S. Steel in Košice threaten a strike.


22 h
Irena Matova

She cannot read, she does not understand. Last victim of police raid still faces prosecution

Human rights organisations have been calling for the proper investigation of alleged police violence in the case of the 2013 Moldova raid.


23 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)