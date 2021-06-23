Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

First Delta variant confirmed in Slovakia

The labs confirmed the strain in a positive sample from a person who returned from Russia.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Laboratory tests have confirmed the Delta variant in Slovakia, which was first identified in India.

Our paywall policy:

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

“The B.1.617.2 strain was identified in a positive sample from a person who came from Russia,” said virologist Boris Klempa of the Biomedical Research Centre of the Slovak Academy of Sciences (BMC SAV).

The person had no close contacts and is not hospitalised. He/she is currently in home isolation and adhering to all anti-pandemic measures, chief hygienist Ján Mikas added.

The Delta variant is defined as the “variant of concern” by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). This means that it is necessary to focus on such variants as there is usually clear evidence indicating a significant impact on transmissibility, severity and/or immunity likely to have an impact on the epidemiological situation in the EU/EEA.

Sticking to anti-pandemic rules inside and outside the country is especially important to reduce the risk of spreading the virus and its variants, Mikas added.

Delta variant to shake up Slovak summer. Football match in Budapest may have been a critical moment Read more 

Read more about the coronavirus developments in Slovakia:

23. Jun 2021 at 11:36  | Compiled by Spectator staff

More of topic: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: Central bank calling vaccination pace more important than that of GDP growth

Police announced strict border checks for tomorrow. Ministry analysts revised their GDP growth prognosis. Employees of U.S. Steel in Košice threaten a strike.


18 h
Irena Matova

She cannot read, she does not understand. Last victim of police raid still faces prosecution

Human rights organisations have been calling for the proper investigation of alleged police violence in the case of the 2013 Moldova raid.


19 h
Prologis Park Bratislava

Once an ugly duckling, the pandemic has the turned logistics real estate sector into a desirable investment opportunity

The sector will continue to be driven by e-commerce, the automotive sector and the global trend of sustainability.


20 h
EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Slovak PM Eduard Heger during a press conference in Bratislava when announcing that EC approved the Slovak recovery plan.

EC approves Slovakia’s recovery plan

EC President Ursula von der Leyen said the plan meets criteria and is also ambitious.


21. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)