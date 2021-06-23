Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Too many comments return the construction legislation to the review process

Many organisations have been critical of the changes proposed by Deputy PM Štefan Holý.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

The construction legislation will return to interdepartmental review.

This was confirmed by its author, Deputy PM for Legislation and Strategic Planning Štefan Holý, who explained that they want to make sure everybody is acquainted with the changes and comments on the original drafts.

The new interdepartmental review should start in early July.

The announcement comes only a few days after the non-governmental organisation Via Iuris reported that the pressure of experts and the public forced Holý’s office to rewrite the drafts, which it called a good step.

NGOs critical of the laws

The draft construction laws, which are to replace the current, almost half-a-century-old legislation, have been widely criticised by several organisations. According to Via Iuris, there have been thousands of comments sent during the original interdepartmental review that ended in late May.

23. Jun 2021 at 15:22  | Compiled by Spectator staff

