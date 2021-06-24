Pandemic highlights the importance of parks and gardens

Parks and gardens across Slovakia will open during the Weekend of Open Parks and Gardens

The Weekend of Open Parks and Gardens has became a popular event in Slovakia

Recent Covid-19-induced lockdowns and curfews have shown the importance of parks and gardens as well as the proper maintenance of these venues.

People will again have the opportunity to visit parks, gardens and other green venues across Slovakia, some of which some are not publicly accessible. The 13th edition of the Weekend of Open Parks and Gardens will take place from Friday, June 25 until Sunday, June 27.

“For many city dwellers who do not have their own gardens, public green sites are the only alternative for where to go out,” said Michaela Kubíková, director of the non-governmental organisation National Trust and the main organiser of the event in Slovakia, told The Slovak Spectator.

This year its central theme is the transmission of knowledge, originally chosen by the main event’s coordinators in Europe, the French Culture Ministry and the Council of Europe for last year’s edition. As not all interested countries were able to hold the event, they decided to keep the theme for this year.

“It’s very important that the transfer of knowledge works in all directions, i.e. from generation to generation, from place to place, and so on,” Kubíková told The Slovak Spectator. He added that in the past, architects, who used to travel and see designing parks and gardens abroad, created various green venues in aristocratic seats in Slovakia.

This topic will arise in the programme of this event’s edition during guided tours of joined parks and gardens, as well as thematic tours with lectures.

“At each venue, either the owner, administrator or a volunteer will convey information about the given place to visitors,” said Kubíková.

Record number

In spite of the pandemic, a record 106 parks and gardens across Slovakia are joining the event. Kubíková does see the pandemic, during which travel possibilities have been curbed, as well as the increasing popularity of parks and gardens as such behind the increasing number of participating venues.

“The pandemic has shown what an important role parks and gardens play in our lives as we need fresh air and to go out,” said Kubíková, adding that people might have realised that many parks and gardens are not in ideal condition.

24. Jun 2021 at 17:30 | Jana Liptáková