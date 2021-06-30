Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

EU digital Covid certificates to be valid soon. Here’s how to request yours

Prepare your phone number, Covid-19-pass number and year of birth.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

Travelling around the European Union should become easier once the system of EU digital certificates is put in place.

Until now, people who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in Slovakia could have requested a national vaccination certificate, a bilingual document in Slovak and English, which served as proof of vaccination when crossing borders, especially back to Slovakia.

Some countries, such as neighbouring Austria and the Czech Republic, as well as Croatia, have recognised these certificates based on bilateral agreements between the countries.

The temporary national vaccination certificates should now be replaced with the unified EU digital Covid certificate.

From July 1, Slovakia is participating within the EU scheme of Covid passes. A Covid pass contains information on Covid-19 vaccination or having recovered from the disease. The results of the Covid tests are included among the information in the Covid pass. Some European countries require a unified EU Covid pass from all those who wish to enter their territory.

Here is how you can obtain your certificate when vaccinated in Slovakia.

Covid-19-pass number

The first step is to find your Covid-19-pass number. It is the same number assigned to you when you were first registered in the system, either for your Covid test or Covid vaccination, the National Health Information Centre (NCZI) announced.

Travelling abroad is possible. This is what you should prepare for Read more 

You can find the number in each text message you received with your test results.

In the past few days, the NCZI has been sending text messages with this Covid-pass number as a reminder to people. If you received the number out of the blue, do not delete the message, it is the number you need.

“The Covid-19-pass will serve to request the Digital Covid EU pass,” NCZI stated.

If you do not have this number, NCZI stated that the way to request it is by calling the NCZI Call Centre: +421 232 353 030.

How to request the EU digital certificate

The next step is to visit the website with the online form, in Slovak only.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
30. Jun 2021 at 17:34  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

