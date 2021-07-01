5G network expands in areas surrounding Bratislava

Orange Slovakia has launched its high-speed 5G network in Petržalka and Banská Bystrica.

Telecom operators are continuing to expand the 5G network in Slovakia.

The three largest telecommunication companies operating in Slovakia agree the expansion of 5G is the major investment for them at the moment. While Slovak Telekom has mostly focused on the area surrounding Bratislava, O2 and Orange are also looking at regions beyond the capital.

Slovak Telekom is continuing to expand the 5G network around Bratislava. The telecommunications network provided by Slovak Telekom has the most up-to-date coverage in 11 municipalities in the Danubian Lowlands.

Service and Finance spokesperson for Slovak Telekom, Michal Korec, reported that after installing 5G coverage for the first three villages (Dunajská Lužná, Tomášov and Veľký Biel) the company will bring 5G service to the towns of Čakany, Hviezdoslavov, Ivanka pri Dunaji, Kostolná pri Dunaji, Kráľová pri Senci, Kvetoslavov, Mierovo, Most pri Bratislave, Štvrtok na Ostrove and Vlky.

5G coverage is already present in Čierna Voda, which is a part of Chorvátsky Grob, east of the city. Altogether, 5G coverage is available in 14 towns and 17 of Bratislava's localities.

Telecommunications company O2 Slovakia prepared 5G test operations in selected areas of Bratislava in September 2020 which have remained operational.

The company also plans to announce other areas of Slovakia that will receive coverage in the foreseeable future. Currently, they are working with manufacturers to test new mobile phones so that they may make adjustments for their better integration into the new O2 network.

“Right now, we are working on providing coverage to other areas in Slovakia,” added the spokesperson for O2 Tereza Molnár. She said that the company’s goal to replace the entire radio network is one of the largest investments made by a corporation in Slovakia.

Telecommunications company Orange Slovensko launched their high-speed 5G network on May 12, 2021. So far, it is only available to the inhabitants of the Petržalka borough of Bratislava and selected parts of Banská Bystrica.

Orange Slovensko Spokesperson Alexandra Piskunová said that the company views the arrival of the 5G network as the successful completion of an extensive three-year investment worth €144 million into the modernisation of Slovakia’s telecommunications network.

“Thanks to the modernisation of our network we were able to begin work on many of our projects, including the building of the first high-speed 5G network, which will bring higher baud rates,” said Federico Colom, the General Director of Orange Slovakia.

The mobile provider 4ka and its sister company Swan launched a trial operation of the 5G network, using 83 transmitters in Bratislava, in April 2021.

1. Jul 2021 at 17:22 | Compiled by Spectator staff