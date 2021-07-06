End of years-long dispute: state lottery does not have to pay a Cypriot shell company

The Constitutional Court dismisses suit of Lemikon Limited against Tipos.

The years-long dispute between the state-run lottery company Tipos and the Cyprus-based company Lemikon Limited seems to be over.

The Constitutional Court turned down a lawsuit submitted by the Cypriot shell company over breaching its rights, meaning that Tipos does not have to pay anything to the company.

As stems from its statement, the rulings issued by the Bratislava Regional Court and the Supreme Court in no way violated the rights of the Cypriot firm. At the same time, the court stated that it scrutinised some questions in the past, so it could not issue any new decision on some claims, the SITA newswire reported.

This is already the third decision issued in the case, confirming that the suit of Lemikon Limited towards Tipos is not justified, and that the rights of the company have not been breached in any way.

The other two cases include the 2019 Supreme Court ruling, which dismissed Lemikon Limited's lawsuit against Tipos, and the late 2020 ruling of the Supreme Court that dismissed an appeal submitted by the Cypriot company.

20-year dispute

The dispute had lasted for more than 20 years. Back in 2000, the Športka company sued Tipos for an unauthorised use of the Športka, Šanca and Mates trademarks and their know-how back in 1996-2002.

The court dispute, in which Športka was replaced by Lemikon Limited, involved unfair competition and compensation for damages. The plaintiff was originally asking for €33 million, which later increased given the length of the dispute.

"The Lemikon case is a long-term trauma for our company, and it will take long to recover from it," Marek Kaňka, head of Tipos, said after the court's decision, as quoted by SITA.

