Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Special traffic signs in Bratislava encourage mutual respect on roads

The problem is not just the lack of infrastructure for cyclists.

Funny traffic signs have appeared in Bratislava's Nové MestoFunny traffic signs have appeared in Bratislava's Nové Mesto (Source: Tomáš Stupavský)

Recently, funny traffic signs appeared in the Nové Mesto borough of Bratislava to encourage mutual respect between car drivers, cyclists, people driving scooters and others on the roads. Behind the campaign is the company Continental Barum, which under the hashtag #ShareTheRoad calls on people to be considerate of each other on the road.

After last year, when the number of traffic accidents dropped significantly due to the lockdown, the roads, not only in the capital, are filling up with cars and cyclists once again.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

9. Jul 2021 at 12:40  | Peter Kálmán

More of topic: Transport

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: Bratislava

Top stories

News digest: Protesting cross-border commuters blocked some border crossings

The pandemic has cost Slovakia almost €8 billion so far, funny traffic signs call on car and bike drivers to be tolerant. More in today's digest.


2 h
A truck sprays water on the main square in Banská Bystrica on July 7 to cool down the area amid the summer heat.

Murder, hardship and love affairs: The khroniky tell the story of Ukrainians

Explore Slovakia's wild swimming spots and the Liptov region.


8 h
Bathers relax on the beach by the Veľký Draždiak lake in Bratislava.

Where to swim and cool off in Slovakia this summer

Take a dip in regularly checked lakes and water dams.


7. júl
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)