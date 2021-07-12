Combination of Covid vaccines for health reasons now possible

People will need confirmation from their doctor.

It is now possible to combine vaccines against the coronavirus in Slovakia due to health reasons.

“In the case of a doctor’s recommendation, it is possible to administer the second dose of a vaccine that is from a different pharmaceutical company than the first dose,” said Zuzana Eliášová, spokesperson of the Health Ministry, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

The decision comes after Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee) ordered an analysis on the effectiveness and safety of the combination of two vaccines from different producers.

The Health Ministry recommends, that people who could not receive a second vaccine shot due to health reasons, to contact their doctor and ask for a confirmation. Subsequently, they should contact the helpline of the Health Ministry or the National Health Information Centre (NCZI), or fill in a contact form on the NCZI website.

The Health Ministry should also present more details on administering two different types of vaccines and what its next steps in this matter will be in the following days, TASR reported.

12. Jul 2021 at 17:55 | Compiled by Spectator staff