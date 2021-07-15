Summer tourist season better than last year, but still far below pre-pandemic times

Unexpected and fundamental changes to anti-pandemic measures could result in confusion and uncertainty to already planned holiday trips.

The summer season of 2021 will be better than last year’s, as there was practically none last year. However, based on expectations of businesses operating in the hospitality sector, the assumed volumes are still well below the level before the Covid pandemic, Roman Berkes, the president of the Slovak Association of Travel Agencies (SACKA), has indicated as cited by the TASR newswire.

Most of the holidays that clients ordered from travel agencies last summer were postponed to this season. Travel agencies have added new products as well. They mainly focus on European destinations, but they are expanding their offers to non-European destinations as well, noted Berkes.

However, the most important information for choosing a holiday concerns measures pertaining to the given destinations and holiday resorts. In addition to quality, standard, availability and price, safety and protection also play an important role.

“Of course, travel agencies are already controlling the flow of finances more closely, so that they can respond easier to changes and, if necessary, return money to the client immediately,” said Berkes as cited by TASR.

Berkes has emphasized that the pandemic situation in Slovakia and at holiday destinations as well as subsequent measures are important for the successful course of the summer season. Unexpected and fundamental changes in anti-pandemic measures could lead to confusion and uncertainty to already planned holiday trips.

15. Jul 2021 at 11:32 | Compiled by Spectator staff