Surroundings of the bus station in Bratislava evacuated due to aerial bomb

It was discovered on Chalupkova Street.

Bomb disposal experts found an old, unexploded aerial bomb in the construction compound on Chalupkova Street in Bratislava on Tuesday morning.

Experts immediately recommended that the surrounding buildings and bus station Mlynské Nivy be evacuated, said the spokesperson for the Regional Headquarters of the Police Corps in Bratislava, Michal Szeiff.

Police officers are currently on the scene.

"In this context, we ask citizens to avoid the site, the adjacent streets and, if on the spot, to follow the police's instructions. We will provide more information when the situation allows," Szeiff added, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The discovery of the bomb paralysed bus and trolleybus lines, inhibiting public transport in the capital. Trams are still operating based on their regular schedules, the spokesperson for the Bratislava city transport company, Dopravný Podnik Bratislava (DPB), said.

Bus company Slovak Lines reported that the bus stations on Bottova Street and surrounding streets are closed.

“We are coordinating with security units, and the reopening of the station is estimated in three hours,” Slovak Lines wrote on Facebook at about 10:00.

Connections using buses currently located at the bus station will not transport passengers until the station is reopened. Other connections that have been in transit since before the station closed will transfer.

In the direction of Senec Pezinok, passengers can use a stop on Prievozská Street. Those heading towards Šamorín can get on and off on Pažitková Street. If you are travelling towards Záhorie, use the stop on Račianské mýto.

Long-distance and international connections will run from Bajkalská Street. Slovak Lines connections to Vienna and Schwechat airport will depart with a delay from under the SNP bridge.

The company’s call centre is currently unavailable. Its staff is housed in the nearby Nivy Tower building, which was evacuated by police. Slovak Lines offers updated information on Facebook.

Traffic jams have been reported in Bratislava too. RTVS Green Wave informed listeners about the closure of the Mlynské Nivy, Košická, Landererova, Karadžičova streets in the vicinity of the bus station.

20. Jul 2021 at 10:39 | Compiled by Spectator staff