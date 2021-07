Tourists unknowingly report their offences to park rangers

Through social media park rangers can identify a place under protection where a tourist has violated the law.

MP Romana Tabák apologised for swimming in a small lake of Studenovodský Stream in the TANAP national park. (Source: Romana Tabák/Facebook)

Font size: A - | A +

Off a hiking trail and from the foot of Kriváň Peak, which has fifth-level protection, a man and his family played the Slovak national anthem and lit fireworks in the night.

He made a video, also showing a chamois to people, and went on to brag about it on social media.

29. Jul 2021 at 8:00 | Daniela Hajčáková