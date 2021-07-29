Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Protesters cause a traffic collapse in downtown Bratislava

Police recommend drivers to avoid Hodžovo Square, if possible.

Several hundreds of people came to show their disagreement with vaccination and pandemic restrictions to Hodžovo Square in Bratislava on July 29, 2021.Several hundreds of people came to show their disagreement with vaccination and pandemic restrictions to Hodžovo Square in Bratislava on July 29, 2021. (Source: SME)

Hundreds of people came to the Presidential Palace on July 29 to protest against vaccination, the government and the president, and the pandemic rules, including the recently adopted law giving benefits to the vaccinated signed by the president earlier this week.

Around noon, the crowd blocked the road and the nearby underpass towards Staromestská Street, paralysing traffic and causing long tailbacks around Hodžovo Square, which is an important traffic hub in downtown Bratislava, as well as SNP Bridge, the TASR newswire reported.

Post by zomriofficial.

Public transport was blocked as well, and the municipal public transport operator Dopravný Podnik Bratislava even had to suspend the operation of all lines around the area.

The police ask drivers to avoid Hodžovo Square, if possible.

Protesters attempted to enter parliament, police intervened with tear gas (updated) Read more 

29. Jul 2021 at 12:53  | Compiled by Spectator staff

