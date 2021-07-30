Nivy station prepares for opening

The complex combining a bus station and a shopping centre should open by the end of September.

The Nivy complex, which combines an international bus station, a shopping centre and an office tower, will open by the end of the third quarter, developer HB Reavis has announced.

“We are working with several dates, but the exact date depends on several factors and, last but not least, on the development of the third wave of the pandemic,” said Sebastián Révay, spokesperson of the developer, as cited by the TASR newswire. He promised that the developer would announce the exact opening date as soon as it knows it.

HB Reavis is currently fine-tuning the details in part of the new bus station, testing the lighting, technologies, information systems and preparing to launch the terminal with the future operator. Traffic signs on epoxy surfaces have finally determined the logic of transport routes and static transport.

“The bus station will have a total of 36 platforms, seven exits and up to 86 bus stops, which will be illuminated by ambient lighting,” the investor specified. “There will also be a washing line for buses.”

The developer has already installed benches, loungers and tables on the green roof of the complex.

“We are also fine-tuning planting and testing automatic irrigation,” said Révay. “We are finalising children’s playgrounds too.”

The investor originally planned to complete the new bus station in 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which affected the dynamics and development of construction work on the project and the retail market, it postponed the opening of the station to the end of this summer. Construction of the project began in May 2017 with work on the Nivy Tower office building.

30. Jul 2021 at 14:07 | Compiled by Spectator staff