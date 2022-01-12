Where two gold courses converge into one great experience

Penati Golf Resort is ranked among the Top 100 golf courses of continental Europe.

The enormous size of the Penati Golf Resort, 217 hectares, in light of the scarcity of contiguous land for golf courses in Slovakia, is the first but certainly not the last noteworthy characteristic of this 36-hole golf centre, which is ranked among the Top 100 golf courses of continental Europe.

In addition to all the trappings of a golf academy – driving range, putting and chipping greens, first-rate instruction – and a resort – restaurant, golf shop, pro shop, even au pair service on weekends, there are two rather remarkable 18-hole courses.

The older course, Legend (2012), is a Nicklaus Design course, suitable as a host course for PGA tournaments. This 6,313-metre, par 72 masterpiece features, as one of its signature holes, number 15, a par 5 that may be set up as 716 meters long from the black tee, in which case it is a par 6.

The course claims it is the longest hole in Europe. Number 18, a par 4 has the highly recognisable raised island green of a Nicklaus course. Greens, many of which are three-tierd, are large and the fairways full of bunkers and large sand traps.

The Heritage course (2013) is a fairly typical links-style course in a woodland setting. Designed by Jonathan Davison, the 6,230-metre, par 72 course offers a completely different golfing experience than Legend. There is more water including two island greens, and streams draining into the lake crisscrossing the course keeps the golfer honest and watchful. Greens, often guarded by water hazards, are, on occasion, roiling and somewhat smaller than the Nicklaus course. The long par-5 fifth hole, is particularly challenging.

The two courses nicely complement each other finishing just across a pond from the clubhouse restaurant keeping those at the “19th hole” still involved in the game. The tall pines and naturally sandy soil create a wonderful natural setting about an hour and half from Bratislava, near Senica.

