Slovakia and Greece will cooperate on migration-related issues

The bilateral collaboration will include in-field work and the exchange of information and knowledge.

Slovakia’s Migration Office, which runs under the Interior Ministry, and the Greek Ministry of Migration and Asylum, will cooperate in migration-related issues.

Starting in September, the institutions will exchange information on social in-field work, the identification of vulnerable people and the solution of conflicts in refugee camps, among other.

Moreover, Slovakia will send its in-field social workers to help in one of seven refugee camps in Athens, and send material assistance, particularly school aids and toiletries. It is also possible that members of the police’s anti-conflict unit will be sent to Greece to help directly in the field or help with training.

“We were very pleased when Greece accepted our proposal, claiming that Slovakia is the very first country that offered bilateral cooperation in this field and in this form,” said Petra Achbergerová of the Migration Office. “It is also an opportunity for us to broaden our knowledge and work experience, since the asylum facilities in Slovakia are only minimally filled.”

2. Aug 2021 at 17:41 | Compiled by Spectator staff