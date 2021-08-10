Cabinet approved changes to the Covid warning system

There will be only five tiers, and the system will take vaccination rate into account.

Font size: A - | A +

The cabinet approved changes to the Covid automat warning system at its August 10 session.

Our paywall policy The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

It will have only five tiers: green, orange, red, dark red and black. The tier and respective measures should take the vaccination rate of people aged 50 and more into account, among other things.

Moreover, there will be no across-the-board measures anymore. Instead, the alert system will follow regional principle, meaning that the measures can differ in the districts, the Sme daily reported.

The new Covid automat will come into force on Monday, August 16.

At the same time, the cabinet approved the new map of districts. Nine districts of Gelnica, Košice I-IV, Košice-okolie, Poprad, Spišská Nová Vec and Stará Ľubovňa will be in the alert tier from next Monday, August 16. The rest will remain in the green tier.

The Health Ministry and the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) will provide more details about the measures and other conditions that will be part of the new Covid automat in the coming days.

The Slovak Spectator will update the story.

Premises will decide on entry conditions. New Covid alert system proposed Read more

Read more about the coronavirus developments in Slovakia

10. Aug 2021 at 19:20 (modified at 10. Aug 2021 at 19:43) | Compiled by Spectator staff