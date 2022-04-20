Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

20. Apr 2022

The highest and most prominent hill of Slovak Rome

The telecommunications tower, a grand, iron structure in the shape of a pyramid, stands on the Zobor hill.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
View from the Zobor hillView from the Zobor hill (Source: Lukáš Bato)

This article was prepared for an edition of the Spectacular Slovakia travel guideand was published in the travel guide Slovakia.

People in Nitra like to compare their town to Rome because, like the Holy City, it spreads over seven hills. The highest and most prominent of the hills is the hill of Zobor, which is popular among tourists and locals.

On the hill stands the telecommunications tower, a grand, iron structure. The tower is set on Pyramída, a plateau 553 metres above sea level where tourists can enjoy a scenic view.

Next to it are granite ruins of the 1896 Millennium Memorial. Visitors mistakenly think that Pyramída is the highest point of the hill, but the summit is a few more minutes walk uphill.

Beneath Zobor stands a baroque monastic complex dating back to the 10th century. The first mention of it appeared in the two Zobor Charters from 1111 and 1113. The oldest of the monasteries, the Benedictine Monastery of St Hyppolite, originally stood on this site in the 10th century.

