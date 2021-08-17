Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Vaccination lottery brings disappointment, prompts Matovič to take a trip

The show discriminates against people who watch the broadcast online as well as those with disabilities, critics say.

The catchphrase "Healthy Slovakia" was on the screen only for 20 seconds, Zuzana watching it online with lagged broadcast had no chance to said it on time.The catchphrase "Healthy Slovakia" was on the screen only for 20 seconds, Zuzana watching it online with lagged broadcast had no chance to said it on time. (Source: RTVS screenshot)

The first round of the lottery for the vaccinated aired on the Slovak public-service broadcaster in prime time on the evening of August 15. The first show has exposed flaws and gaps in the rules, though. Finance Minister Igor Matovič called it a drama and then travelled to eastern Slovakia to personally meet the woman who did not won due to technical difficulties.

The lottery with prizes for the vaccinated was designed as a tool to increase interest in vaccinations, which has been falling in Slovakia over the summer. Anyone who has received both doses of a Covid vaccine in Slovakia is eligible to apply. Vaccination alone, however, does not suffice to win a prize. Registration is required, after which the vaccinated and registered viewers need to watch the Sunday evening broadcast on the RTVS public-service television, pick up the phone if they are drawn, and say the right catchphrase.

Five people were drawn in the live broadcast on August 15. For being drawn, they automatically won €1,000, but they could win a main price of €100,000. It was necessary to fulfill two conditions – to pick up the phone in 20 seconds and say the watchword in another 20 minutes, which was shown on the screens in those 20 seconds. The prizes that the participants failed to win accumulated, and the last person to be called then played for €400,000.

Online broadcast lagging

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

17. Aug 2021 at 14:06  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Pope’s arrival to be accompanied by protest

Protesters point to the topic of sexual abuse by church representatives and separation of church and state.


24m
Illustrative stock photo

Serious flaw in eHranica form: attackers able to send people into self-isolation

Ethical hackers from the Nethemba company uncovers two serious flaws in state systems, the second concerning EU vaccination.


21 h
Nováková's replica of a textile bra by Mary Phelps Jacob. In 1914, she became the first woman to receive a patent for the production of this textile bra.

Period panties and men’s thongs: exploring Slovak underwear fashion history

The display held in Nová Baňa was inspired by an old travel trunk.


16. aug
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)