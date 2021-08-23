Number of foreigners working in Slovakia continues to grow

Most foreign workers come from Ukraine.

The number of foreigners working in Slovakia rose again in July for the fifth month in a row.

A total of 68,400 foreign workers, which is 79 more than in June, are in Slovakia, according to the data of the Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family (ÚPSVaR).

The situation is a bit different than last year. The number of foreign workers in Slovakia started dropping last February and continued to do so until March 2021. In February 2020, there were 78,200 foreigners working in Slovakia, the SITA newswire reported.

Most come from Ukraine

Most foreigners working in Slovakia are from Ukraine. There were 18,800 such workers in July, which is 139 more than the previous month.

Serbians make up the second-largest share of foreign workers; they rose in number by 39 to some 9,800 in July.

Of the EU countries, the most foreign workers are from Romania (7,300), followed by the Czech Republic (6,000) and Hungary (5,100), SITA reported.

Bratislava is the most popular

Three in 10 foreign workers lived in Bratislava in July; 21,600 foreigners were employed in one of the five districts of the capital. Next came the district of Trnava with 4,600 foreign workers. The district of Malacky reported 2,300 foreigners.

On the other hand, only 10 foreigners were employed in the Medzilaborce district in eastern Slovakia in July, SITA reported.

23. Aug 2021 at 11:36 | Compiled by Spectator staff