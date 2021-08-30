Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Celebrations of Nazi rebellion in Slovakia disrupted by protesters

The number of participants in the annual commemoration of the Slovak National Uprising was restricted due to the pandemic.

The SNP celebrations in Banská Bystrica.The SNP celebrations in Banská Bystrica. (Source: TASR)

The annual celebration of the Slovak National Uprising (SNP), one of the largest resistance movements in Europe against the Nazis during World War II that started on August 29, 1944, had a different character this year.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of participants in the official celebrations held at the premises of the SNP Museum in Banská Bystrica was strictly limited to 1,000. Only invited guests were allowed to come, including former SNP participants, top political representatives, foreign diplomats, and the representatives of political parties, while the organisers prepared several other events people could attend.

However, a group of protesters booed and whistled during the official speeches. They also interrupted the speech of one of a few living SNP participants, which was criticised by the SNP Museum director.

Politicians thanked the participants

The official celebrations of the 77th anniversary of SNP kicked off with a flight of Armed Forces planes and the laying of wreaths on the SNP memorial.

War, heroism and history in Slovakia (Spectacular Slovakia - travel guide) Read more 

In her speech, President Zuzana Čaputová praised the bravery of SNP participants and stressed they underwent a great personal risk and decided to step to the right side of history, as well as the side of humanity, democracy and human dignity.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

30. Aug 2021 at 11:35  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Ready for hybrid teaching? Schools will be switching between online and in-person education

Returning to school accompanied by joys as well as fears for adolescents.


25. aug
Alena Kánová

Another medal for Slovakia. Kánová wins silver

The paralympic table tennis player lost the final match.


29. aug
The new R&D center Hella Group opened in Bánovce nad Bebravou will employ up to 100 designers.

Slovak engineers will develop rear lights for cars

Hella Group is opening a development centre in western Slovakia


27. aug
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)