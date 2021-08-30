Celebrations of Nazi rebellion in Slovakia disrupted by protesters

The number of participants in the annual commemoration of the Slovak National Uprising was restricted due to the pandemic.

The annual celebration of the Slovak National Uprising (SNP), one of the largest resistance movements in Europe against the Nazis during World War II that started on August 29, 1944, had a different character this year.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of participants in the official celebrations held at the premises of the SNP Museum in Banská Bystrica was strictly limited to 1,000. Only invited guests were allowed to come, including former SNP participants, top political representatives, foreign diplomats, and the representatives of political parties, while the organisers prepared several other events people could attend.

However, a group of protesters booed and whistled during the official speeches. They also interrupted the speech of one of a few living SNP participants, which was criticised by the SNP Museum director.

Politicians thanked the participants

The official celebrations of the 77th anniversary of SNP kicked off with a flight of Armed Forces planes and the laying of wreaths on the SNP memorial.

In her speech, President Zuzana Čaputová praised the bravery of SNP participants and stressed they underwent a great personal risk and decided to step to the right side of history, as well as the side of humanity, democracy and human dignity.

30. Aug 2021 at 11:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff