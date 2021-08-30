Military special plane will bring more people from Afghanistan

Mostly family members of Afghans with Slovak citizenship, including children and students.

Another military special plane will land in Slovakia on Monday, with people evacuated from Afghanistan onboard.

The group of 28 people has ties to Slovakia. They comprise mostly women and children, as well as students of Slovak universities, as the Government’s Office wrote in a statement.

The first to break the story was the Denník N daily.

More information should be provided on Tuesday, August 31.

It is already the second military special plane sent to Afghanistan. The first landed in Slovakia less than two weeks ago, with 20 people onboard, including four Afghan citizens. Another four Afghans were brought on a Czech plane. All eight subsequently applied for asylum in Slovakia.

Two nights in Kabul

The current rescue operation took place under very difficult circumstances, with a Slovak special unit being present. The unit arrived in Kabul on Saturday, August 28, as the Government’s Office wrote, spending two nights at the local airport.

“The people from the departments of defence, foreign affairs and interior who participated in this operation, worked for several days without a break, using all their strength,” said PM Eduard Heger (OĽaNO), as quoted by the TASR newswire, adding that thanks to their persistence, the evacuation was successful.

He also thanked Defence Minister Jaroslav Naď (OĽaNO) and Foreign Affairs Minister Ivan Korčok (SaS nominee), as well as the US, which helped with the evacuation.

One failed attempt

Korčok confirmed that the evacuation of another 28 people from Afghanistan was successful.

In this respect, he recalled one failed attempt, when they tried to transport a group of 20 Afghans who are relatives to Slovak citizens on a Norwegian plane last Friday. However, this attempt was marred by the Taliban, which did not let them pass the checkpoint, these Afghans failing to make it to the airport.

“We’re very glad that we helped people with ties to Slovakia, who finally left Afghanistan for safety,” he wrote on Facebook.

30. Aug 2021 at 17:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff