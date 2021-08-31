Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Someone faints, everyone else leaves. Roma are often scared of vaccination

The Covid vaccination uptake in marginalised communities is far below the national average, provoking concerns ahead of Delta wave.

The pilot project of in-field vaccination of pupils was launched in the village of Kecerovce.The pilot project of in-field vaccination of pupils was launched in the village of Kecerovce. (Source: The Education Ministry via SITA)

Slovakia’s marginalised Roma communities are only 7 percent vaccinated against Covid-19.

The state, self-governing provinces and individual hospitals and clinics do venture into these communities regularly in mobile vaccination units, but they often encounter fear and mistrust. As autumn approaches, there are fears that these communities will become hotbeds for the Delta variant of Covid-19. Besides low vaccination rates, a key reason for this are poor living conditions, bad hygiene, overcrowded habitations and difficulties or the inability to remain quarantined.

The power of local leaders

One of the few happy exceptions in the gloomy case of Roma vaccination rates is the village of Ostrovany in the Sabinov district. Over a decade ago the village became infamous for a 150-metre long wall that separated the Roma community from the town’s other denizens.

The Atlas of Roma communities reports 2,200 people living in the village these days, of which about 80 to 90 percent are Roma. 900 are vaccinated against Covid-19. Taking into account figures from the Sabinov district, or even the entirety of the Prešov Region, this number is above average. Furthermore, a large part of the village’s population comprises children; the mayor estimates that there are only about 1,200 adults in the village. “900 is a great number, what do you think?” mayor Rastislav Popuša told the Sme daily.

Related articleMarginalised Roma vaccine-shy as long as majority remain lukewarm towards vaccines Read more 

The mayor’s recipe for success was relatively simple.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: COVID-19 vaccination

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: Roma community, Coronavirus, Minorities

31. Aug 2021 at 17:16  | Martin Vančo

Top stories

News digest: Ex-spy boss acquitted of corruption charges, police chief out

Several protests to be held on national holiday. Another proposal restricting abortions comes to parliament. More in today’s digest.


2 h
Vladimír Pčolinský (in the centre) leaves custody.

Former SIS head acquitted of all charges after General Prosecutor's Office intervention

Sme Rodina nominee for the top spy post released from custody after more than five months. Charges dropped in another case against Haščák of Penta as well.


4 h
The basilica minor in Šaštín.

People come here to pray for miracles. Now, Pope Francis will visit

Šaštín is a national pilgrimage site in Slovakia. Francis is not the first pope to visit the site.


30. aug
Patrik Kuril won the men’s C4 time trial at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Slovaks dominate paracycling time trial in Tokyo

The country secured two medals in the men’s C4 time trial.


9 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)