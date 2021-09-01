Hundreds are protesting in Bratislava on Constitution Day, traffic blocked

Gatherings are being held to protest against the government and vaccination.

Hundreds of protesters are currently gathered in front of the parliament building in Bratislava.

Shortly after 16:00, a group of protesters blocked the road near Hodžovo námestie and Suché mýto, right by the Presidential Palace. The police called on drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Participants are protesting against the government and vaccination. It is one of several protests taking place in the capital and in the eastern-Slovak city of Košice on Constitution Day, which is a national holiday in Slovakia.

In Košice, separate protests have been organised by opposition Smer and by the renegades of the far-right ĽSNS, now members of the Republika party.

Mostly peaceful

The Bratislava gathering, which includes some far-right ĽSNS members and sympathisers, started in front of the Presidential Palace and after several speeches moved towards Castle Hill, where the parliament is located. Dozens of police in full anti-demonstration gear have been deployed to prevent the crowd from coming near the parliament, the TASR newswire reported. The anti-conflict team of the police and the municipal police intervention team are on the scene as well.

The gathering was peaceful for the most part. There was an isolated incident when a few protestors clashed with a driver who was passing by. The protest caused some limitations in public transport.

Meanwhile, in front of the parliament, the police intervened against several protesters shortly after 13:00, in order to keep them at least 50 metres from the parliament. Two protestors have been detained and escorted to the police station.

The crowd is protesting against the government, claiming that there is an ongoing "genocide of the Slovak nation" and that the Constitution and fundamental human rights are being violated, TASR reported.

1. Sep 2021 at 16:21 | Compiled by Spectator staff