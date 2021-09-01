Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Hundreds are protesting in Bratislava on Constitution Day, traffic blocked

Gatherings are being held to protest against the government and vaccination.

September 1 protest in front of the Presidential Palace. September 1 protest in front of the Presidential Palace. (Source: TASR)

Hundreds of protesters are currently gathered in front of the parliament building in Bratislava.

Shortly after 16:00, a group of protesters blocked the road near Hodžovo námestie and Suché mýto, right by the Presidential Palace. The police called on drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Participants are protesting against the government and vaccination. It is one of several protests taking place in the capital and in the eastern-Slovak city of Košice on Constitution Day, which is a national holiday in Slovakia.

In Košice, separate protests have been organised by opposition Smer and by the renegades of the far-right ĽSNS, now members of the Republika party.

Mostly peaceful

The Bratislava gathering, which includes some far-right ĽSNS members and sympathisers, started in front of the Presidential Palace and after several speeches moved towards Castle Hill, where the parliament is located. Dozens of police in full anti-demonstration gear have been deployed to prevent the crowd from coming near the parliament, the TASR newswire reported. The anti-conflict team of the police and the municipal police intervention team are on the scene as well.

The gathering was peaceful for the most part. There was an isolated incident when a few protestors clashed with a driver who was passing by. The protest caused some limitations in public transport.

Meanwhile, in front of the parliament, the police intervened against several protesters shortly after 13:00, in order to keep them at least 50 metres from the parliament. Two protestors have been detained and escorted to the police station.

The crowd is protesting against the government, claiming that there is an ongoing "genocide of the Slovak nation" and that the Constitution and fundamental human rights are being violated, TASR reported.

1. Sep 2021 at 16:21  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

The pilot project of in-field vaccination of pupils was launched in the village of Kecerovce.

Someone faints, everyone else leaves. Roma are often scared of vaccination

The Covid vaccination uptake in marginalised communities is far below the national average, provoking concerns ahead of Delta wave.


24 h
Samuel Andrejčík

Andrejčík wins a gold medal for Slovakia in boccia

Wednesday brought another success for the Slovak Paralympic Team.


6 h

News digest: Ex-spy boss acquitted of corruption charges, police chief out

Several protests to be held on national holiday. Another proposal restricting abortions comes to parliament. More in today’s digest.


23 h
Vladimír Pčolinský (in the centre) leaves custody.

Former SIS head acquitted of all charges after General Prosecutor's Office intervention

Sme Rodina nominee for the top spy post released from custody after more than five months. Charges dropped in another case against Haščák of Penta as well.


31. aug
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)