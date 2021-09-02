Central Slovak company will create components for Lynx combat vehicles

Partnership with Rheinmetall should support and strengthen the Slovak economy and local defence industry.

A company from central Slovakia has recently signed a deal that will secure its cooperation on the production of military vehicles.

CSM Industry, situated in Tisovec in central Slovakia, will produce components for Lynx KF41 combat vehicles manufactured by the German company Rheinmetall. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding in late August 2021.

Benefits for both

“The Rheinmetall company has a huge interest in establishing a partnership with the Slovak defence industry, and we have vast experience with the integration of local companies into the global supplier chain,” said Oliver Mittelsdorf of Rheinmetall.

Adding CSM Industry to their supplier chain will provide the Tisovec-based firm with considerable export opportunities, he added.

Tomáš Maroš, chair of the board of directors of CSM Industry, said that they also see the cooperation with the German partner as a possibility of using all their production capacities effectively and for the long term.

“Our mutual cooperation will allow for the transfer of know-how and will become quite a big opportunity for future economic development,” Maroš said. “It will support and strengthen the Slovak economy, local defence industry and national sovereignty.”

Space for further cooperation

CSM Industry is expected to contribute its technological background and experiences with the production of welded and steel components to the Lynx combat vehicle project. There exists the possibility for the further implementation of its components and services in other projects involving other types of combat vehicles.

The Lynx KF41 is among products offered in the public procurement via which the Slovak Armed Forces are searching for new infantry vehicles.

2. Sep 2021 at 12:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff