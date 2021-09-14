Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia has found its most beautiful public park. Dogs love it too

Nineteen works entered in the Garden, Park and Detail of 2020 contest.

Žilina is home to the 2020 most beautiful park in Slovakia.Žilina is home to the 2020 most beautiful park in Slovakia. (Source: The City of Žilina)

If a tourist wants to visit the most beautiful park in Slovakia, they must travel to the north of the country.

Ľudovít Štúr Park in Žilina has been named the Park of 2020 in the Garden, Park and Detail of 2020 competition, which has been running for six years now, the TASR newswire writes.

Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide. Find out more about region of folklore, national parks and modern attractions in our Žilina Region Travel Guide.

The historical park from 1941, which is located in Žilina’s Bôrik borough, significantly changed its appearance and function in 2017, when it reopened.

Landscape architect Blanka Malá is the creator of the new park design, created during workshops and meetings with the public.

In the park, visitors can find 100 new benches, 13 new tables, a new fountain, drinking fountains, more trees and bushes, sports facilities, as well as the statue of politician and writer Ľudovít Štúr.

"Eco toilets for dogs have also been installed," the city's spokesperson Vladimír Miškovčík told TASR.

The city and Kia Motors Slovakia’s foundation invested more than €2 million in the revitalisation of the public space in the years prior to its reopening.

A total of 19 works, including seven gardens, six parks and six architectural and artistic details, were entered in the competition this year. The competition is announced by the Society for Garden and Landscape Creation.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

14. Sep 2021 at 17:22  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

News digest: Pope Francis goes east, makes a point of visiting the Roma

Shops will close tomorrow due to a national holiday. New Bratislava bus station opens by the end of September.


3 h
Mária Kolíková

Coalition yet to decide on the justice minister. Kolíková should stay, experts say

Veronika Remišová of Za Ľudí claimed that the ministry belongs to her party, but political analyst claims that her negotiation position is weak.


3 h
Pope Francis meets with the recalled archbishop Robert Bezák and his family.

Recalled archbishop and family meet Pope Francis in Bratislava

The meeting is another gesture of sympathy of the pope towards Bezák.


12 h
Grigorij Mesežnikov

Slovaks are blind to geopolitical risks

Some politicians cannot be trusted to take the side of their own country against Russia.


13. sep
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad