Expert working group to focus on restoring confidence in the rule of law

It will include representatives of courts, prosecutors, ministries and other institutions under the statute of the Security Council.

The Security Council approved the establishment of an expert working group for restoring confidence in the rule of law, PM Eduard Heger announced in response to "extremely worrying" developments in law enforcement authorities.

"This is not just a government struggle, this is our common struggle," Heger told the media.

Finance Minister Igor Matovič added: "We have bugs in the system that we need to identify quickly."

The working group will start meeting continuously from Monday, September 20. It will prepare proposals for changes for the government and parliament to improve the functioning of the security forces. It will include representatives of courts, prosecutors, ministries and other institutions under the statute of the Security Council.

Worrying development in police

PM Eduard Heger summoned a Security Council session on Thursday afternoon to present a plan on how to deal with the current situation in security units of the state. The Security Council says that the ongoing fights between different branches of the security forces investigating major corruption scandals show that it is not a straightforward process.

Most recently, the Interior Ministry's Inspectorate detained the investigators of high-stake cases, Ján Čurilla and Pavol Ďurko, as well as two other investigators from the Purgatory team of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA). The police, in turn, detained the acting head of the inspectorate, Peter Scholtz. They all have ended up in custody.

President Zuzana Čaputová calls on all actors in the case to clarify their actions.

"In investigating cases of this size, it is important not only to make it credible and fair but to also make it transparent. Unfortunately, today it seems more like police structures are settling accounts with each other. I call on all actors involved in this case to clarify their actions publicly," stated Čaputová in response, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Opposition plans no-confidence vote in government

The opposition party Hlas will start collecting signatures for a no-confidence vote in the government of Eduard Heger (OĽaNO). Party chairman Peter Pellegrini said the attempt of dismissal of Justice Minister Mária Kolíkova is not enough, and therefore the party is withdrawing its original no-confidence motion.

Pellegrini explains that they have changed their minds after the Bratislava III District Court took into custody three NAKA investigators and the acting head of the police inspection.

"This is an unprecedented scandal since the creation of an independent Slovakia," said Pellegrini, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

According to Pellegrini, his party will file a no-confidence motion in the entire government as soon as it collects at least 30 signatures to convene an extraordinary parliamentary session.

