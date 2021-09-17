Tests show InoBat Auto batteries beat the competition in range and durability

The Slovak company is already working on a new generation of batteries.

Electric car batteries developed and manufactured by InoBat Auto in Slovakia are highly efficient and safe. This was proven by tests conducted by the Korean testing agency NCT. Testing started in March 2021 and was focused on several parameters, the SITA newswire reported.

The batteries made by InoBat Auto were compared with an industrialised battery that is currently used in several premium vehicles. InoBat batteries have achieved better results in terms of energy capacity, range, and durability.

“The results confirm the quality of our batteries,” said Pavol Krokos, a member of the InoBat Board of Directors. “They show better results compared to the battery of an Asian manufacturer.”

InoBat has already developed and manufactured another series of batteries and

has a clear plan for the research and development of future generations.

“We have currently signed a contract with a new customer, and we are in intensive negotiations with others,” said Krokoš, who refused to specify the names of the companies.

17. Sep 2021 at 14:08 | Compiled by Spectator staff