Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Fico’s Smer is gaining support, extremists would make it to the parliament

The election would be won by the non-parliamentary Hlas of Peter Pellegrini, the recent AKO poll shows.

The representatives of the Smer party.The representatives of the Smer party. (Source: SITA)

If the parliamentary election had been held in September, it would have been won by the non-parliamentary party Hlas led by ex-PM Peter Pellegrini with 18.8 percent of the vote.

The junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) would finish second with 14.5 percent, followed by the opposition party Smer led by another ex-PM, Robert Fico, with 13.9 percent.

Fico’s party keeps rising in the polls. Compared with the previous AKO survey, its support grew by 2.6 percentage points. On the other hand, voters' support for Hlas and SaS has dropped.

Extremists would return

AKO surveyed 1,000 respondents between September 6 and 13. Of them, 19.2 percent said they would not vote, while 16.3 percent did not know who they would vote for and 1.1 percent did not want to answer the question.

Those who would attend the election would elect five more parties to the parliament. Senior coalition party Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) would have come fourth with 9.9 percent, followed by non-parliamentary Progressive Slovakia with 8.7 percent, coalition party Sme Rodina with 6.8 percent, and non-parliamentary Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) with 6.6 percent.

The last party to pass the threshold would be Republika, formed by the renegades of the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS). It would have won 5.2 percent of the vote.

20. Sep 2021 at 11:35  | Compiled by Spectator staff

