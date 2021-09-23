Conflict in coalition is far from over. Matovič does not support Kollár’s pet project

Sme Rodina chair Boris Kollár leverged his stay in coalition with rental flats, but support is uncertain.

Boris Kollár and Igor Matovič during the coalition talks in March 2020. (Source: SME - Jozef Jakubčo)

The break-up of the ruling coalition is still not over. The most recent dispute involves Igor Matovič, finance minister and chair of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO), and Boris Kollár, speaker of parliament and chair of Sme Rodina. At the center of their row is the topic that the latter described as a flagship of its pre-election campaign – the construction of state-funded rental flats.

Until now, Matovič somewhat defended Kollár and his party when it comes to disputes among coalition parties. Yet, he has now publicly criticised the proposal submitted by Sme Rodina, claiming that it lacks support, both from coalition politicians and economic experts.

The statement came one day after Kollár leveraged his party's stay in the ruling coalition with the support of their proposals concerning the rental flats and distrainment amnesty.

No official response from Kollár

Matovič said that these two conditions are being used to divert the attention from the essential problem – how to secure justice in Slovakia.

23. Sep 2021 at 11:16 | Daniela Hajčáková