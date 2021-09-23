Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Foreigner’s community has a big voice, but it needs to be more organised

Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo addressed the questions and concerns of foreigners in Bratislava during a special Q&A.

Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo speaks to foreigners at [fjúžn] festival's "Ask the Mayor" event. Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo speaks to foreigners at [fjúžn] festival's "Ask the Mayor" event. (Source: Michal Babinčák)

Is Bratislava, a historically multicultural city, as diverse as it used to be? Do foreigners have a loud enough voice in local government?

Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo, elected for the post with no previous experience in municipal government in 2018, answered these and some other questions in a discussion with foreigners earlier this week. When he first ran for mayor, Vallo took a different approach than his predecessors and main competitors in the election by addressing the community of foreigners living in the Slovak capital in his election programme. Vallo, whose first term as mayor ends in the autumn of 2023, declared that making Bratislava a more integrated city is a priority for him until the end of his term.

He said so during the first public debate with foreigners in English, the Q&A with the Mayor event that took place on September 21 as part of the multi-genre festival [fjúžn] organised by the non-governmental Milan Šimečka Foundation.

“An important question is how are we going to use the energy of foreigners to improve the future of Bratislava,” Vallo told the discussion participants.

Organise better, mayor says

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Foreigners in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: 2018 local elections

23. Sep 2021 at 16:35  | Anna Fay

Top stories

News digest: Bratislava avoids strictest measures thanks to vaccination rate

The coalition disputes are not over. Police broke up an organised group of smugglers in eastern Slovakia.


3 h
In the Tehelné Pole zone, the pilot parking policy will be replaced by the city-wide parking policy.

Parking in Bratislava changes. Required registration opens soon

Three boroughs will join the new city-wide system, inhabitants will be required to register.


22. sep

Anti-vax mobilisation starting to look like a losing strategy

Several countries no longer rely on positive motivation to get vaccinated against Covid.


9 h
Boris Kollár and Igor Matovič during the coalition talks in March 2020.

Conflict in coalition is far from over. Matovič does not support Kollár’s pet project

Sme Rodina chair Boris Kollár leverged his stay in coalition with rental flats, but support is uncertain.


9 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad