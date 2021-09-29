Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

A set auction houses dream of. Rare historical furniture on its way back to Bratislava

The city council has allocated funds for the purchase of the rare baroque furniture of the Slavator pharmacy from its current owner.

The historical furniture of teh Salvator pharmacy in the private museum in Nové Mesto nad Váhom The historical furniture of teh Salvator pharmacy in the private museum in Nové Mesto nad Váhom (Source: Courtesy of Erik Kovács)

When Bratislava's legendary Salvator pharmacy near St Martin’s Cathedral opened to the public for a month last spring, visitors may have found it rather odd to walk around its empty spaces.

Only the photos hanging on the walls recalled the pharmacy's rare baroque furniture. Now there is a high chance that the iconic pharmacy may offer the full experience of what it once was. ​

Erik Kovács, current owner of Salvator's original furniture, claims that he has agreed with the Bratislava city council to buy it back from him.

“My original intention was to build the Museum of Pharmacy, mapping the history not only of Slovakia but the European pharmacy along with the city, but it appears the time is not ripe for this idea,” Kovács said. He sees the relocation of the furniture to Bratislava as the first step. "Then we will see.”

Funds put aside

The city has set aside €990,000 for the purchase of the furniture, according to the resolution on the change of the 2021 municipal budget the councillors approved on September 23.

“Deputies of the Bratislava city council supported the mayor in further negotiations with the current owner of the furniture and set aside the amount needed in the municipal budget for its purchase,” Katarína Rajčanová, city spokesperson, told The Slovak Spectator. She refrained from sharing further details until the final agreement with Erik Kovács is reached.

29. Sep 2021 at 18:54  | Jana Liptáková

