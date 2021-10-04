Runners from Kenya and Ethiopia dominate Košice marathon. Women broke records

The best Slovak marathon runners were Tibor Sahajda and Sylvia Sebestian.

Reuben Kiprop Kerio after crossing the finish line and winning the 2021 Košice marathon. (Source: SITA)

Font size: A - | A +

Reuben Kerio of Kenya dominated the traditional International Peace Marathon in Košice. He won its 98th edition after completing the race in 2:07:18 hours.

He was 17 seconds shy of the race record set nine years ago by Kenyan marathon runner Lawrence Kimaiyo, who finished with a time of 2:07:01 hours. However, he still confirmed the dominance of Kenya in marathon running.

Hiribo Shano Share of Ethiopia finished second (2:07:48 hours), and third was another Kenyan, Albert Kipkosgei Kangogo (2:07:52 hours).

A record was broken among the women runners. Ayuntu Kumela Tadesse of Ethiopia completed the race in 2:24:35 hours, which is about one and a half minutes faster than the previous maximum set by her countrywoman, Sichala Kumeshi, two years ago. Kumeshi finished the race in 2:26:01 hours.

Tadesse shared the stage with two more runners from Ethiopia, who also broke the record. Maeregu Shegae Hayelom placed second (2:24:42 hours) and third was Dinknesh Mehash Tefer (2:25:00 hours), SITA reported.

The best Slovak runners were Tibor Sahajda, who placed seventh and became the Slovak champion for the third time, and Sylvia Sebestian, who ended sixth in the women’s category.

4. Oct 2021 at 11:13 | Compiled by Spectator staff