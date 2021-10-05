From Hollywood to the Presidential Palace: American brings “renaissance of the real” to Slovakia

Alan Craig’s diverse skillset and hankering for adventure have led him down interesting paths in Slovakia and beyond.

From kayaking in the python-infested Everglades to landing a role in a Slovak TV commercial because of a resemblance to Bruce Willis, one thing American artist Alan Craig hasn’t done is lived a dull life.

A resident of Slovakia for nine years now, the Pennsylvanian native has built himself a reputation as a jack-of-all-trades in the communications world. Craig’s profession centers on “the art of communication,” and he provides voice-overs for video and audiobooks, copywriting and book editing and teaches business English part-time. As an artist, he has also produced hundreds of pen and ink illustrations of places in Slovakia, including one of the Presidential Palace, which is now part of the presidential collection.

The CEO of his own communications company since the age of 18, Craig is also a man of mottos. His assertion that “life is like a book” and an artist "illustrates the stories of special places" fuels his creative pursuits and life as a foreigner in Slovakia.

“I’m actually disappointed that I haven’t done more with the time I’ve been given,” Craig, who is in his 50s, told The Slovak Spectator.

Happy accidents

5. Oct 2021 at 7:00 | Anna Fay