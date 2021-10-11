Richest Slovaks increase in wealth despite the pandemic

Forbes ranking of the wealthiest Slovaks did not change much compared to the previous year.

The ranking of the wealthiest Slovaks did not change much compared to the previous year, at least when it comes to the five leading positions.

Similarly to the previous edition, developer and owner of the HB Reavis group Ivan Chrenko tops the ranking of the 32 richest Slovaks, published by the Slovak edition of Forbes magazine. However, his property worth shrank a bit, falling from €1.65 billion to €1.5 billion.

Chrenko is followed by Jaroslav Haščák, co-founder of the Penta financial group, who maintained his position from last year as well. His property is worth €1 billion in the 2021 edition, down from €1.07 billion last year.

The third richest Slovak is Miroslav Trnka, co-owner of the Eset antivirus software company, with €730 million in property worth, up from last year’s €700. He is followed Peter Paško and Rudolf Hrubý, both from Eset, with total property worth of €710 million and €700 million, respectively. Both have seen an increase in their property compared with the previous year.

While economic performance dropped last year, the cumulative wealth of the richest Slovaks increased, despite the pandemic. It exceeded €12 billion, for the first time since Forbes started publishing its ranking for Slovakia nine years ago. This figure represents 13 percent of Slovakia's GDP last year.

32 richest Slovaks Ivan Chrenko: €1.5 bn Jaroslav Haščák: €1 bn Miroslav Trnka: €730 mil. Peter Paško: €710 mil. Rudolf Hrubý: €700 mil. Jozef and Patrik Tkáč: €650 mil. Tomáš Chrenek and family: €600 mil. Milan Fiľo: €580 mil. Ivan Jakabovič: €550 mil. Martin Kúšik: €470 mil. Evžen Balko and family: €400 mil. Mária Blašková and family: €400 mil. Ján Moder and family: €400 mil. Richard Marko: €390 mil. Maroš Grund: €380 mil. Anton Zajac: €300 mil. Jozef Oravkin: €260 mil. Jozef Brhel and family: €200 mil. Ivan Kmotrík: €200 mil. Heirs of Viliam Pančík: €200 mil. Michal Lazar: €180 mil. Otto and Roman Berger: €170 mil. Pavol Jakubec: €150 mil. Alexei Beljajev: €140 mil. Štefan Kassay: €130 mil. Peter Lukeš: €120 mil. Slavomír Hatina and family: €100 mil. Ján Sabol: €100 mil. Juraj Široký: €90 mil. Jozef Antošík and family: €80 mil. Martin Blaškovič and family: €70 mil. Vladomír Poór and family: €70 mil.

11. Oct 2021 at 11:22 | Compiled by Spectator staff