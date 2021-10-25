Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Man finds ancient grave and remains while digging foundation for garage

Archaeologists date the uncovered grave in Gbely to the Migration Period.

A grave containing two female skeletons was uncovered by archaeologists in the town of Gbely, Trnava Region, in early October 2021.A grave containing two female skeletons was uncovered by archaeologists in the town of Gbely, Trnava Region, in early October 2021. (Source: Facebook/Pamiatkový úrad SR)

A man was digging the foundations for his new garage in the town of Gbely, western Slovakia, when he discovered a human skull. He immediately reported it to the police.

Upon further inspection, the police and an anthropologist came across another skull. They discovered that the remains were older than half a century so they informed the Regional Monuments Board (KPÚ) Trnava about the discovery in early October.

The area in the town of Gbely where two female skeletons were uncovered. The area in the town of Gbely where two female skeletons were uncovered. (Source: KPÚ Trnava/Matúš Sládok)

Archaeologists and other experts have dated the discovered grave, using radiocarbon analysis, to 421-541 CE. This period is also known as the Migration Period.

Pathological change

They found two women, aged 20-25 and 25-40, in the grave. Both were placed in an upright position on their backs with their heads facing west and their feet pointed east.

“An interesting pathological change was found on one skeleton,” said the KPÚ archaeologist Matúš Sládok. “The coccyx stood significantly asymmetrically.”

He added that this may be due to a post-traumatic condition that results in the coccyx growing into the sacrum following a strong hit during a fall, for example.

Read alsoCounterfeit coins were the least surprising find unearthed at the Zvolen castle ruins Read more 

Grave robbery

In the Migration Period, the Quadi, Huns, Heruli, Lombards, and perhaps other tribes such as the Goths and Rugians inhabited the territory of what is now western Slovakia.

Sládok noted that a few graves with several individuals buried in each of them were found in the past and were attributed to the Lombards. Some of these known burial sites in western Slovakia are located in Devínska Nová Ves, Rusovce, Šamorín, and Gáň.

The Lombards lived in the area in the years 488-560/568, which is why experts think the recently uncovered grave was dug in the years 488-541.

Read alsoArchaeologists came to survey the chapel remains. They dug up a horse skeleton Read more 

Moreover, during the Migration Period, grave robbery was common, and the absence of any personal objects found in the Gbely grave, including jewellery, suggests this grave was robbed too, the archaeologist said, further supporting his argument by noting that the upper part of one skeleton was damaged.

Housing estate

This recent discovery is the first of its kind in Gbely, and experts are convinced there are more graves to be uncovered as human bones were found in several places on the plot. Bones had been found in the area before, but they were not archaeologically recorded.

“The findings of daub and ceramic shards from vessels from different periods of prehistory and Roman times suggest there was also a housing estate or several housing estates in the locality,” added Sládok.

More of topic: Archaeology

Read more articles by the topic

25. Oct 2021 at 11:14  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Boris Kollar

Who needs an opposition when you have Boris Kollár?

The Recovery Plan has a problem - one of its own architects.


2 h
Illustrative stock photo

Court sees no reason to detain NAKA investigators, but describes suspicions of the police inspectorate

The reasoning of the regional court that decided to release the charged police officers working on high-profile corruption cases was published.


5 h
Employee in the Hella production hall.

German investor moves R&D to Slovakia, promises extraordinary salaries

The German concern Hella built four industrial parks in Slovakia.


20 h
Matt Apuzzo

Three-time Pulitzer Prize winner will speak in Bratislava

Matt Apuzzo was awarded for his reporting on the surveillance of the Muslim community, Russia's impact on the US election and the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.


19. okt
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad