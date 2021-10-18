Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

No antibodies study on unvaccinated people. Scientists lack money, among other

The study could help predict the course of the pandemic or set restrictions in districts according to regional hygienists.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: SME)

There could have been as many as 700,000 people in September with a higher chance of contracting Covid as they had yet not been exposed to the virus. By the end of October, there might still be about 500,000 such people.

These are the rough estimates of Richard Kollár, mathematician and member of the Science Helps initiative.

It is hard to say how much are people in Slovakia protected from the virus. To do so, scientists would have to know not only how many people have been vaccinated and how many tested positive for Covid, but also how many people encountered the virus, have antibodies but do not know about it.

18. Oct 2021 at 17:49  | Daniela Hajčáková

