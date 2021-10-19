Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Far-right MP exposed president’s daughter to online mockery. Police talk about cyberbullying

Leave my children out of it, the president responded.

Archive photo: President Čaputová (left) and her two daughters, inauguration June 2019Archive photo: President Čaputová (left) and her two daughters, inauguration June 2019 (Source: Archive of Sme)

The non-affiliated MP Tomáš Taraba exposed the daughter of President Zuzana Čaputová to mockery online.

He published a screenshot on his Facebook profile from the recent fashion show Fashion Live! in Bratislava, where Emma Čaputová worked as a model. He made the mocking comment: “After yesterday, we know that we have a new top model in Slovakia.”

Čaputová’s daughter is a minor, and she is not politically active.

The president responded to the status through her official Facebook account, being critical of practices when politicians are attacked by their opponents through their children.

“Mr Taraba would never have been interested in my daughter if it had nothing to do with my position,” she wrote on Facebook. “I have to face human anger and stupidity in my life, but leave my children out of it.”

Meanwhile, the police used the status of Taraba as an example of cyberbullying.

Example of cyberbullying

Though the police said they usually do not comment on the statements and deeds of politicians, this case crossed the line.

“A person, who should serve as an authority, decided to expose a young girl who is not even 18 years to a public lynching,” police wrote on Facebook. “No matter whose daughter she is, this is a boundless attack on a child for her appearance.”

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

19. Oct 2021 at 17:51  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

News digest: Slovakia reports more than 1,000 Covid hospitalisations

MP cyberbullied the president's daughter, police say. Slovakia has donated more than 700,000 vaccines. Famous Slovak opera diva dies.


2 h
The fight between the fans of Slovan Bratislava and Spartak Trnava.

Hooligans from abroad came to Trnava trained and organised, system failed to detect them

The police and football associations have an information system to detect problematic individuals and groups.


21 h
Matt Apuzzo

Some people want to make the real world equivalent to a Facebook feed

You can criticise journalists, but calling them enemies is going too far.


23 h
Edita Gruberová

World-famous Slovak opera singer dies at age 74

Edita Gruberová performed on opera stages across the world.


9 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)
Skryť Close ad